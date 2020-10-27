ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 27 OKTOBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 TV.Film: Ishtar
12:15 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Doc.:Patagonia Earths Secret Paradise
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm : The Playue Dogs
17:00 Doc.: The Alask Triangle
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc.: Car Recycling
19:15 God Friended Me
20:05 Young Wallander
21:00 Superstore
21:25 The Oval
22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:10 Broke
23:30 Tv.Film: The Rising Hawk
01:15 Tv.Film: Bullets Of Justice
02:35 Tv.Film: Cover One The Hades Factor
05:15 Doc.: Animal Fight Night
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
