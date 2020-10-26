ATV KN.12.1 MAANDAG 26 OKTOBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:44 Venezuela Nieuws

09:14 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:42 Voltron Force

10:10 Tv.film:The War with Grandpa

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:Dumb and Dumber

14:28 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:30 Kinderfilm:Cranston Academy:Monster Zone

17:00 Science of Stupid

17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

19:11 Pick of the Litter

19:42 One Day at a Time

20:15 Saints & Sinners

21:10 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Dubbel Tek./Match.3/High.5

22:15 Greenleaf

23:02 The Chi

23:49 ATV Nieuws

00:25 Black Lighting

01:07 Tv.film:Enter the Dragon

02:50 Tv.film:Out of Reach

04:16 Tv.film:The Book of Henry

06:01 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)