07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:44 Venezuela Nieuws
09:14 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
09:42 Voltron Force
10:10 Tv.film:The War with Grandpa
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Dumb and Dumber
14:28 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:30 Kinderfilm:Cranston Academy:Monster Zone
17:00 Science of Stupid
17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
19:11 Pick of the Litter
19:42 One Day at a Time
20:15 Saints & Sinners
21:10 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Dubbel Tek./Match.3/High.5
22:15 Greenleaf
23:02 The Chi
23:49 ATV Nieuws
00:25 Black Lighting
01:07 Tv.film:Enter the Dragon
02:50 Tv.film:Out of Reach
04:16 Tv.film:The Book of Henry
06:01 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 MAANDAG 26 OKTOBER 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws