DONDERDAG 22 OKTOBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 22 oktober 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Sweat Fest
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 TACO Chronicles
10:05 Tv.film: Heritage
11:30 Bunk’d
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: Stomp The Yard 2 – Homecoming
14:10 Super Hit Classics
15:10 Railroad Alaska
16:00 Kinderfilm: Balto
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 How It’s Made
19:10 ATV Sports
20:05 Whazzz Up ???
21:20 Nadiya’s British Food Adventure
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Doom Patrol
22:50 ManHunt:Deadly Games
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Lost In Space
01:15 Tv.film: The Rhythm Section
*03:05 Tv.film: The Red Sea Diving Resort
05:15 The Rookie
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)