07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Atomic Puppet
08:31 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 K.C.Undercover
10:00 Tv.Film: Lone Wolf MCQuade
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm: Upside-Down Magic
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Africa’s Hunters : Bound By Blood
16:15 Doc.: What On Earth
17:05 In Gesprek Met……….
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Living Big In A Tiny House
19:35 Mom
20:00 Fish Finder Columbia Cubera
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap a Bankstel:……….
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:25 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
22:55 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
23:45 The New Legends of Monkey
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Tv.Film:Set Off
02:25 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
03:10 Tv.Film:Seberia
04:55 Tv.film: Wild Card
06:40 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 WOENSDAG 21 OKTOBER 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws