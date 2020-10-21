ATV KN.12.1 WOENSDAG 21 OKTOBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Atomic Puppet

08:31 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 K.C.Undercover

10:00 Tv.Film: Lone Wolf MCQuade

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm: Upside-Down Magic

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:20 Africa’s Hunters : Bound By Blood

16:15 Doc.: What On Earth

17:05 In Gesprek Met……….

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Living Big In A Tiny House

19:35 Mom

20:00 Fish Finder Columbia Cubera

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 Tap a Bankstel:……….

22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:25 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

22:55 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:45 The New Legends of Monkey

00:10 ATV Nieuws

00:45 Tv.Film:Set Off

02:25 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

03:10 Tv.Film:Seberia

04:55 Tv.film: Wild Card

06:40 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)