07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:25 TV.Film:Death of Me
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Doc.:Patagonia Earths Secret Paradise
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm:All Creatures Big and Small
16:30 Inspector Gadget
17:00 Doc.:Lost Temple of the Inca
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc.:Glass Recycling
19:15 God Friended Me
20:05 Serie:Young Wallander
21:00 Superstore
21:30 The Oval
22:18 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:10 Broke
23:35 Tv.Film:Blade Runner
02:20 Tv.Film:Child 44
04:37 Tv.Film:Eye for an Eye
06:17 Doc.: Animal Fight Night
07:01 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 20 OKTOBER 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws