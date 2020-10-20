ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 20 OKTOBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:25 TV.Film:Death of Me

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Doc.:Patagonia Earths Secret Paradise

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:00 Kinderfilm:All Creatures Big and Small

16:30 Inspector Gadget

17:00 Doc.:Lost Temple of the Inca

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Doc.:Glass Recycling

19:15 God Friended Me

20:05 Serie:Young Wallander

21:00 Superstore

21:30 The Oval

22:18 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:10 Broke

23:35 Tv.Film:Blade Runner

02:20 Tv.Film:Child 44

04:37 Tv.Film:Eye for an Eye

06:17 Doc.: Animal Fight Night

07:01 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)