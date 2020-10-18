07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Transformers:Cyberverse
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 2016 Toronto Stadium Super Truck
10:15 Champions Forever:The Formula One Drivers
11:45 The Grand Tour
13:00 Texas Metal
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Raven’s Home
15:00 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out : Ranching Out with Ribs and Corn
15:30 The American Barbecue Showdown
16:15 Documentaire: Ingenious Animals
17:30 Some Assembly Required
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Jessie
19:00 Gardener’s World
20:05 Alone
21:00 Tv.film: Fireproof
23:05 Tv.film: The Secrets We Keep
00:45 Ozark
01:45 Tv.film: To Hell and Gone
03:10 Tv.film: The Water Diviner
05:00 Kingdom of the White Wolf
06:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 18 OKTOBER 2020
