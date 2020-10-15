07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Fit Test
08:35 Venezuela Nieuws
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 TACO Chronicles
10:10 Tv.film: The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
11:35 Bunk’D
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Superman Red Son
14:00 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Railroad Alaska : The Big Freeze
15:50 Kinderfilm: The Jungle Book
17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc.: China’s African Gold Rush
19:10 ATV Sports
20:05 Whazzz Up ??????
21:25 People and Power – Climate Hackers
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Doom Patrol
22:55 ManHunt:Deadly Games
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:25 Lost In Space
01:15 Tv.film: Death of Me
*02:50 Tv.film: Suzzanna Buried Alive
04:55 Earth From Space
05:55 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 15 Oktober 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws