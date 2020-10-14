Woensdag 14 Oktober 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 Hey Jackie

08:31 Venezuela Nieuws

09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 K.C.Undercover

10:01 Tv.film:The Seven Year Itch

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm:Steven Universe:The Movie

14:06 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:01 Africa’s Hunters

16:00 Into the Pride

16:55 In Gesprek Met

17:43 Tropenbos:Bigi Poika

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:54 Living Big in a Tiny House

19:38 Tropenbos:Nieuw Ganzee

20:00 Youtch Outreach

20:31 Moksi Moksi

21:05 The Umbrella Acadamy

22:06 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

22:41 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:27 The New Legends of Monkey

23:52 ATV Nieuws

00:30 Tv.film:Cagefighter

02:09 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

02:52 Tv.film:Fighting

04:38 Tv.film:Red Scorpion

06:31 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)