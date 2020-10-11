07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:12 Transformers:Cyberverse
08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:01 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:33 The Getzenrodeo
10:05 Detroit Stadium Super Trucks
11:02 The Grand Tour
12:10 Fish Finder
12:43 Clipsal 500 Adelaide
13:06 Texas Metal
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Raven’s Home
15:02 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
15:31 The American Barbecue Showdown
16:22 Ingenious Animals
17:31 Some Assembly Required
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:31 Jessie
19:09 72 Dangerous Animals
20:00 Alone
21:00 Tv.film:Wiren The Movie
23:06 Tv.film:Body Weapon
00:46 Ozark
01:43 Tv.film:Cleanskin
03:31 Tv.film:Skinwalkers
05:03 Kingdom of the White Wolf
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 11 Oktober 2020 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws