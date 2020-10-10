07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:40 Wizards:Tales of Arcadia
09:05 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:58 Survivor Australia
13:13 Middagfilm: Pets United
14:46 Adventure Time with Finn And Jake
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:25 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
16:00 Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:40 Documentiare: Untamed Australia
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Inside The Factory: Dream Cars – Bugatti Chiron
19:30 Sranan Tori: 1 EN 1 IS 3 – Inglish…Tallmang
20:10 MacGyver
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Black-Ish
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Tv.Film: Vampires vs The Bronx
23:35 Doc.: Yellowstone Battle For Life
*00:25: ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv.film: The Quarry
02:45 Tv.film: The Night Comes for Us
04:45 Documentaire: Know your Mushrooms
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 10 Oktober 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws