7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 *Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10:00 Wizards Tales Of Arcadia
8:35:00 *Venezuela Nieuws
9:05:00 *ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:33:00 *ATV Sports (herh.)
10:20:00 *Kitchen Nightmares
11:10:00 *Ducktales
11:35:00 *Andi Mack
12:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 *Doc: The Alaska Triangle
13:20:00 *Doc: Madagascar – A Little Wild
13:45:00 *Super Hit Top 10
14:20:00 *Whazzz Up ??? (herh.)
15:30:00 Young Justice
16:00:00 *Moksi Moksi (Herh.)
16:35:00 * Voltron Force
17:01:00 *Teen Titans
17:20:00 *SZF Magazine
17:35:00 VVOB SLN Movie
18:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 VVOB GPAG Movie
19:00:00 *The Resident
20:00:00 *Tv Film: Hubie Halloween
21:51:00 *CBNS Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00:00 *My Houzz:Mila Kunis Surprise Renovation for Her Parents
22:25:00 *Blindspot
23:10:00 *Shark Tank
0:00:00 *ATV Nieuws (herh.)
0:35:00 *Watchmen
1:35:00 *Tv Film: The 2Nnd
3:11:00 *Tv Film: Cut Throat City
5:15:00 *For Life
6:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 9 Oktober 2020
