ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 8 Oktober 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest

08:36 Venezuela Nieuws

09:06 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 TACO Chronicles

10:02 Tv.film:The Nomads

11:40 Hey Jackie

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Bunk’D

13:00 Middagfilm:The Main Event

14:45 Super Hit Classics

15:41 Railroad Alaska :Avalanche Zone

16:30 Ducktales

17:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

17:31 VVOB Infofilm:LBO Leerkrachten Training:Gendersensitieve,Preventie en Aanpak Gedragsproblemen

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 VVOB Infofilm:Het Lager Beroepsonderwijs (L.B.O.)

19:00 ATV Sports

20:00 Whazzz Up????

21:15 Air Warriors :C-17

22:02 Trekking:Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 Doom Patrol

23:02 ManHunt:Deadly Games

23:48 ATV Nieuws

00:25 Lost In Space

01:26 Tv.film:The Doorman

3:04 Tv.film:The Night Clerk

04:35 Earth From Space

05:33 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)