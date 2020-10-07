07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Hip Hop ABS Intro
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 K.C.Undercover
10:00 Tv.film: Wiren The Movie
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:45 Middagfilm: Balto
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Africa’s Hunters (seas.01 / afl.02): A Leopard’s Last Stand
15:55 Mickey and The Roadster Racers
16:50 In Gesprek Met……….
17:40 VVOB SLN Movie
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 VVOB GPAG Movie
19:05 Living Big In A Tiny House
20:00 Fish Finder
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:10 Tap A Bankstel: Masra Gambo & Ruth Deira
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:25 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
22:55 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
23:40 The New Legends of Monkey
00:10 ATV Nieuws
00:45 Tv.film: The Man in The Shadows
2:15 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
03:00 Tv.film: The Villagers
04:40 Tv.film: The Room
06:15 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 7 Oktober 2020
