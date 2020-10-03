07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Wizards:Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:01 Adventure Time With Finn and Jake
11:13 Survivor Australia
12:03 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:The Little Rascals Save the Day
14:13 Entertainment:Dua Lipa “live” at Berlin
15:12 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:37 COVID-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
16:08 Moksi Moksi
16:42 Documentiare:Mysteries of the Abandoned:Haunting on Plaque Island
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Mega Pit Stops:Heavy Maintenance :War Ship Navy Vessel
19:30 Sabiso Quiz
20:10 MacGyver
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Black-ish
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Dubbel Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 The Last Kingdom
23:03 Tv.film:The Boys in the Band
01:12 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Tv.film:Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
03:28 Tv.film:Horse Girl
05:13 Documentaire:Combat Ships
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 3 OKTOBER 2020
