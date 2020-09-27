ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 27 September 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Transformers:Cyberverse

08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:31 Recap:ATV COVID-19 Update

10:00 Drift Masters European Championship

11:00 The Grand Tour

12:00 Pro Alcohol – East Coast Thunder Sydney Dragway

13:00 Texas Metal

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:35 Raven’s Home

15:00 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

15:30 Chef’s Table:BBQ

16:25 Doc.: How It’s Made

16:55 Big Hero 6

17:30 Some Assembly Required

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 ATV Vakantie Sani

19:00 Gardener’s World

19:30 72 Dangerous Animals:Asia – Pretty and Painful

20:25 Alone

21:20 Tv.film: Tokyo Raiders

23:05 Ozark

00:05 Tv.film: Lost Girls and Love Hotels

1:45 Tv.film: The Turkey Bowl

03:45 Tv.film: The Mummy Rebirth

05:05 PBS Frontline : Inside Assads – Syria

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)