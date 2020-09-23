07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Teen Titans
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 K.C.Undercover
10:00 Tv.film:Spider-Man: Far From Home
12:09 BBC Nieuws
12:39 Kinderfilm:Ella Bella Bingo
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
14:59 Night on Earth
15:48 Mickey and the Roadster Racers
16:15 Adventure Time
16:30 Focus
17:00 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:46 Living Big In A Tiny House
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:07 The Umbrella Academy
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:18 Covid-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
22:46 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
23:32 Condor
00:21 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Tv.film:T.N.T.
02:30 The English Game
03:19 Tv.film:Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Woensdag 23 September 2020 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws