Woensdag 23 September 2020 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Teen Titans

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:31 K.C.Undercover

10:00 Tv.film:Spider-Man: Far From Home

12:09 BBC Nieuws

12:39 Kinderfilm:Ella Bella Bingo

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

14:59 Night on Earth

15:48 Mickey and the Roadster Racers

16:15 Adventure Time

16:30 Focus

17:00 In Gesprek Met

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:46 Living Big In A Tiny House

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:07 The Umbrella Academy

22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:18 Covid-19:Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

22:46 The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

23:32 Condor

00:21 ATV Nieuws

01:00 Tv.film:T.N.T.

02:30 The English Game

03:19 Tv.film:Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)