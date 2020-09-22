Dinsdag 22 September 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 22 september 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:30 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)

11:00 Tv.Film: Yankee Zulu

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm: Funny Pets 2

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:20 Kinderfilm: Delhi Safari

17:05 Sabiso Quiz (afl.02)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update

19:15 God Friended Me

20:15 Hanna

21:10 Superstore

21:45 Trekking CBNS Lotterij

21:55 The Oval

22:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:20 Doc.:Wonders of Life

00:20 Tv.Film: The Whistleblower

02:40 Tv.Film: The Two Popes

04:45 Doc.: Jimi Hendrix Electric Church

06:30 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)