Dinsdag 22 September 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 22 september 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:30 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)
11:00 Tv.Film: Yankee Zulu
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm: Funny Pets 2
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:20 Kinderfilm: Delhi Safari
17:05 Sabiso Quiz (afl.02)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:15 God Friended Me
20:15 Hanna
21:10 Superstore
21:45 Trekking CBNS Lotterij
21:55 The Oval
22:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:20 Doc.:Wonders of Life
00:20 Tv.Film: The Whistleblower
02:40 Tv.Film: The Two Popes
04:45 Doc.: Jimi Hendrix Electric Church
06:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)