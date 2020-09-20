07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Transformers:Cyberverse
08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 Young Justice
10:00 Motorcross
11:00 The Grand Tour
12:08 Fish Finder
12:48 Dakar Rally
13:15 Texas Metal
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Raven’s Home
15:00 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
15:30 Chef’s Table:BBQ
16:30 Anne (With An E)
17:30 Focus
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:30 ATV Vakantie Sani
19:00 Gardener’s World
19:30 72 Dangerous Animals:Asia
20:21 Alone
21:16 Tv.film:The Big Boss
23:00 Ozark
00:21 Tv.film:Intersect
02:20 Tv.film:The Devil All the Time
04:39 Frontline:Coronavirus Pandemic
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 20 September 2020 (KN.12.1)
