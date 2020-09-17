07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Yoga:Home Practice by Stephanie Snyder
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:30 TACO Chronicles
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 Tv.film:Falling Inn Love
12:09 Bunk’D
12:37 Middagfilm:Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
14:38 Super Hit Classics
15:36 Railroad Alaska
16:25 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3:Technies
16:55 CDS:FOCUS
17:21 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:10 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up?????
21:45 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:55 Doom Patrol
22:46 ManHunt:Deadly Games
23:30 ATV Nieuws
00:05 Lost In Space
01:10 Tv.film:Fantasy Island
03:00 Tv.film:Harriet
05:06 Documentaire:Ghana:Business on the Go
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 17 September 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws