DINSDAG 15 SEPTEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

dinsdag 15 september 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:50 Tv.Film: Midnight In Paris

12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Bling

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:25 Tv.Film:Justice League vs The Fatal Five

16:50 Alexa and Katie

17:20 Ducktales

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update

19:15 God Friended Me

20:15 Hanna

21:20 Superstore

21:50 The Oval

22:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:15 Doc.:Wonders of Life

00:15 Tv.Film:Jumanji The Next Level

02:20 Tv.Film:Jungle Fever

04:35 Doc.:Walking The Americas

05:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)