DINSDAG 15 SEPTEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 15 september 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:30 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:50 Tv.Film: Midnight In Paris
12:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:Bling
14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:25 Tv.Film:Justice League vs The Fatal Five
16:50 Alexa and Katie
17:20 Ducktales
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:15 God Friended Me
20:15 Hanna
21:20 Superstore
21:50 The Oval
22:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:15 Doc.:Wonders of Life
00:15 Tv.Film:Jumanji The Next Level
02:20 Tv.Film:Jungle Fever
04:35 Doc.:Walking The Americas
05:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)