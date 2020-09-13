07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Transformers:Cyberverse
08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31 Batman
10:18 Top Fuel,East Coast Thunder (Sidney Dragway)
11:11 The Grand Tour
12:23 Snowmobile Freestyle X-Games (Aspen)
13:27 Texas Metal
14:10 Maranatha Ministries
14:41 Raven’s Home
15:06 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
15:28 Chef’s Table:BBQ
16:15 Anne (With An E)
17:06 CDS:Focus
17:32 Some Assembly Required
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:31 ATV Vakantie Sani
19:01 Gardener’s World
19:31 72 Dangerous Animals:Asia:Deadly Fact or Folklore
20:25 Alone
21:25 Tv.film:The Binge
23:07 Tv.film:I’m Thinking of Ending Things
01:22 Ozark:Coffee Black
02:21 Tv.film:Ford vs Ferrari
04:54 Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back
05:37 Documentaire:Frontline:China Undercover
06:32 BBC Nieuws
ATV (KN.12.1) – Zondag 13 September 2020
