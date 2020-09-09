ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 9 SEPTEMBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Angelina Ballerina Kaartjes voor het Ballet

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 K.C. Undercover

10:00 TV.Film:Alpha

11:40 Teen Titans

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:45 Kinderfilm:Batman Bad Blood

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Night on Earth

16:00 Puppy Dog Pals

16:30 CDS: FOCUS

17:00 In Gesprek Met ……………

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Living Big In A Tiny House

19:35 Doc.:How Its Made

20:00 Youth Outreach

20:30 Moksi Moksi

21:10 The Umbrella Academy

22:15 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus (herh.)

22:45 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:30 Condor

00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:55 Tv.Film:Gangster Squad

02:50 The English Game

03:45 Tv.Film:Goodbye World

05:30 Tv.Film:Looper

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)