ZATERDAG 5 SEPTEMBER 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zaterdag 5 september 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:30 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:00 ATV Vakantie Sani
11:25 Survivor Australia
12:50 Middagfilm: Bill And Ted :Face The Music
14:25 DOC.: 72 Dangerous Animales Latin America
15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus(AFL.03)
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:31 CDS: FOCUS
17:00 ATV Vakantie Sani
17:15 3Below Tales Of Arcadia
17:40 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc. Most Dangerous Ways To School- Mongolia
19:35 Sabiso Quiz (afl 1)
20:35 MacGyver
21:15 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:40 Black-Ish
22:15 Krin Taki (Herh.)
23:05 The Last Kingdom
00:15 Tv.Film: Hard Kill
02:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:40 Avenue 5
03:10 Tv.Film: Train To Busan:2 Peninsula
05510 Hunters
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)