ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 1 SEPTEMBER 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Hey Jackie

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 ATV Sports (herh.)

10:20 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:45 Tv.Film:Paradise Hills

12:20 BBC Nieuws

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:Dr.Seuss on the Loose

14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:30 Atomic Puppet

16:05 Kinderfilm:Flavors of Youth

17:30 Free Rein

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)

19:15 God Friended Me

20:10 Hanna

21:10 Superstore

21:45 The Oval

22:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:15 Doc.:Lost Worlds:The Pagans

00:10 Tv.Film:Let It Snow

01:45 Tv.Film:La La Land

03:55 Doc.:How to Prepare for Prison

05:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)