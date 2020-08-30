ZONDAG 30 AUGUSTUS 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 30 augustus 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Transformers: Cyberverse
08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 RECAP: ATV COVID-19 Update
10:50 Baja 500 2015
11:40 The Grand Tour
13:15 Texas Metal
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Ravens Home
15:15 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
15:40 Guys Ranch Kicthen
16:10 Anne With An E
16:45 CDS: FOCUS (25 min)(Prog./Med./Derden)
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:55 ATV Vakantie Sani
19:15 Gardener’s World
20:15 Running Wild With Bear Gryllz
21:50 Tv.Film:AttackOf The Unknown
23:50 Tv.Film: Fatal Journey
01:15 Ozark
01:35 Tv.Film: AVA
03:40 Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back
04:25 Doc.:Frontline
05:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)