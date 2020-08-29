ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 29 Augustus 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:30 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

10:00 MasterChef Australia

11:00 ATV Vakantie Sani

11:20 Survivor Australia

12:40 Middagfilm: LATTE AND THE MAGIC WATERSTONES

14:05 DOC.: SERENGETI

15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus(AFL.01)(herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:31 CDS: FOCUS

17:05 ATV Vakantie Sani (herh.)

17:35 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Doc. Most Dangerous Ways To School- KENYA

20:00 MacGyver

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Black-Ish

22:05 Krin Taki (Herh.)

23:10 Tv.Film: THE BRINK

01:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:10 Avenue 5

02:40 Tv.Film:Dark Waters

04:05 Hunters

05:05 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)