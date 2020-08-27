ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 27 Augustus 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Adventure time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 Street Food Latin America

10:05 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:30 TV.Film:Corporate Animals

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm:Batman Hush

14:05 Super Hit Classics

15:10 Doc.:Railroad Alaska

16:05 Bunk’D

16:30 CDS: FOCUS

17:15 This is the day of victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)

19:15 ATV Sports

20:10 Whazzz Up?????

22:30 Doom Patrol

23:25 ManHunt Unabomber

00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:45 13 Reasons Why

02:25 Tv.Film:Any Bullet Will Do

04:15 Tv.Film:Clover

06:00 Doc.:Mega Transports

06:50 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)