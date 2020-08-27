07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Adventure time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Street Food Latin America
10:05 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 TV.Film:Corporate Animals
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm:Batman Hush
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:10 Doc.:Railroad Alaska
16:05 Bunk’D
16:30 CDS: FOCUS
17:15 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)
19:15 ATV Sports
20:10 Whazzz Up?????
22:30 Doom Patrol
23:25 ManHunt Unabomber
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:45 13 Reasons Why
02:25 Tv.Film:Any Bullet Will Do
04:15 Tv.Film:Clover
06:00 Doc.:Mega Transports
06:50 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 27 Augustus 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws