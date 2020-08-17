ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 17 Augustus 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Teen Titans

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:35 Ducktales

10:00 TV.Film:Hitch

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm:Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Kinderfilm:Ballerina

16:45 Inspector Gadget

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

19:15 One Day At A Time

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Greenleaf

22:45 Good Girls

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Blood and Treasure

00:46 Tv.Film:In The Shadow of the Moon

02:45 Tv.Film:Indian Horse

04:30 Doc.:Bridge over troubled Water

06:15 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)