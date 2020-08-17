07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Teen Titans
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:35 Ducktales
10:00 TV.Film:Hitch
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm:Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Kinderfilm:Ballerina
16:45 Inspector Gadget
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en leri so
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
19:15 One Day At A Time
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Greenleaf
22:45 Good Girls
23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:05 Blood and Treasure
00:46 Tv.Film:In The Shadow of the Moon
02:45 Tv.Film:Indian Horse
04:30 Doc.:Bridge over troubled Water
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 17 Augustus 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws