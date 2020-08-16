07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Transformers: Cyberverse
08:30 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 RECAP: ATV COVID-19 Update
10:20 Rock Bouncer Get Wild at Dirt Nasty Rock Rods
10:55 The Grand Tour
12:00 ATV Motocross
12:30 Europe’s Strongest Man
13:15 Texas Metal
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Elena of Avalor
15:00 Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
15:30 Guys Ranch Kitchen
16:00 Anne With An E
16:45 NII: FOCUS
17:20 Some Assembly Required
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Ravens Home
19:00 72 Dangerous Animals ASIA:Jaws and Claws
20:00 Running Wild With Bear Gryllz
21:00 Tv.Film:Downton Abbey
23:05 Tv.Film:I Am Fear
00:30 Ozark
01:30 Tv.Film:General Commander
03:00 Doc.:Watershed Exploring a New Water Ethic for the New West
04:00 Gordon Ramsays 24 Hours To Hell And Back
04:45 Doc.:Frontline:Americas Great Divide
06:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 16 Augustus 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws