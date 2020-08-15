ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 15 Augustus 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:30 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

09:55 MasterChef Australia

10:55 Survivor Australia

12:15 Middagfilm:Anastasia

13:50 Entertainment:Cirque du Soleil

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus (herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:35 NII: FOCUS

17:05 Avatar The Legend Of Korra

17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sranan Tori 1 en 1 is 3:Bigi Ai

19:10 Doc. Most Dangerous Ways To School-PHILIPPINES

20:10 Magnum P.I.

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20 Black-Ish

21:55 The Last Kingdom

22:55 Tv.Film:Abducted

00:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:10 Avenue 5

01:40 Tv.Film:Arkansas

03:40 Tv.Film:Clover

05:25 Hunters

06:30 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)