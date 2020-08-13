DONDERDAG 13 AUGUSTUS 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 13 augustus 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Hey Jackie
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 Street Food Latin America
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:25 TV.Film: The Weding Party 2 :Destination Dubai
12:05 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm: The Avengers
14:10 Super Hit Classics
15:10 Railroad Alaska
16:00 Bunk’D
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:15 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:10 ATV Sports
20:05 Whazzz Up
22:35 Black Lightning
23:20 ManHunt Unabomber
00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:40 13 Reasons Why
01:40 Tv.Film: Spy Game
03:50 Tv.Film: Sucker Punch
06:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)