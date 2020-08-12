WOENSDAG 12 AUGUSTUS 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

woensdag 12 augustus 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 ADVENTURE TIME

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:30 K.C. Undercover

9:55 TV.Film: NATIONAL TREASURE

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL

14:45 Super Hit Video:Super Pop

15:40 Animal Fight Night

15:50 Andi Mack

16:15 NII: FOCUS

17:00 In Gesprek Met

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Living Big In A Tiny House

19:35 How Its Made

20:05 Youth Outreach

20:35 Moksi Moksi

21:15 The Unbrella Academy

22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus

22:40 The Real Housewives of Dallas

23:25 Condor

00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:45 Tv.Film: Eye For An Eye

02:25 Doc.: Combat Ships

03:10 Tv.Film: Day Of The Falcon

05:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)