WOENSDAG 12 AUGUSTUS 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 12 augustus 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 ADVENTURE TIME
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 K.C. Undercover
9:55 TV.Film: NATIONAL TREASURE
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL
14:45 Super Hit Video:Super Pop
15:40 Animal Fight Night
15:50 Andi Mack
16:15 NII: FOCUS
17:00 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Living Big In A Tiny House
19:35 How Its Made
20:05 Youth Outreach
20:35 Moksi Moksi
21:15 The Unbrella Academy
22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
22:40 The Real Housewives of Dallas
23:25 Condor
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:45 Tv.Film: Eye For An Eye
02:25 Doc.: Combat Ships
03:10 Tv.Film: Day Of The Falcon
05:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)