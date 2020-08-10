ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 10 AUGUSTUS 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Teen Titans

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)

09:35 Ducktales

10:00 TV.Film:Men In Black International

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm:Abominable

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 Kinderfilm:Batman Ninja

16:45 Puppy Dog Pals

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus (afl.02)

19:15 One Day At A Time

20:10 This Is Us

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Greenleaf

23:00 Good Girls

23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:20 Blood and Treasure

01:05 Tv.Film:Super Troopers

02:45 Tv.Film:Terminator Dark Fate

04:55 Doc.:Dolphin Reef

06:15 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)