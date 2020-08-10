07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Teen Titans
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:35 Ducktales
10:00 TV.Film:Men In Black International
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm:Abominable
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Kinderfilm:Batman Ninja
16:45 Puppy Dog Pals
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en leri so
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus (afl.02)
19:15 One Day At A Time
20:10 This Is Us
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Greenleaf
23:00 Good Girls
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 Blood and Treasure
01:05 Tv.Film:Super Troopers
02:45 Tv.Film:Terminator Dark Fate
04:55 Doc.:Dolphin Reef
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 10 AUGUSTUS 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws