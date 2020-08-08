07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Power Ranger super megaforce
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:20 Survivor Australia
12:40 Middagfilm: The Legend Of Muay Thai 9 Satra
14:30 How Its Made
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:35 Andi Mack
17:05 Batman
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Doc. Most Dangerous Ways To School-Himalaya
19:35 Bob Hearts Abishola
20:05 Magnum P.I.
20:55 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15 Black-Ish
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Last Kingdom
23:05 Tv.Film: Double World
01:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:40 Avenue 5
02:10 Tv.Film: Tribal Get Out Alive
03:40 Tv.Film: The Runners
05:15 Hunters
06:15 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 8 Augustus 2020
