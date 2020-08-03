ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 3 Augustus 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Hey Jackie
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (herh.)
09:30 TV Film: After The Wedding
11:30 All Hail King Julien
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm: Altered Carbon Resleeved
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Doc.: Magnificient Megacities : Muscat
16:00 Entm.: Alpha Blondy Live Rockpalast
17:10 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 COVID-19: Surinames Gevecht Tegen Het Virus
19:10 NIMOS/REDD+: Trots Op Ons Bos Vlindertuin
19:30 Doc.: How To Build Everything : Secrets Of A Space Suit
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Greenleaf
22:55 Good Girls
23:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:15 Blood and Treasure
01:00 Tv.Film: 47 RONIN
03:00 Tv.Film: 1917
05:00 Doc.: Wonders Of Life
06:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
Maandag 3 Augustus 2020
