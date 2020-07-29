WOENSDAG 29 JULI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 29 juli 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Teen Titans :Smile Bones
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 K.C. Undercover
10:00 TV.Film: Underclassman
11:35 Ducktales
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm: Mosley
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:20 Animal Fight Night
16:10 NIMOS/REDD+: Trost Op Ons Bos (afl 5) (Herh.)
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:05 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Living Big In A Tiny House
19:37 How Its Made Dream Cars : Tesla Model
20:05 Doc.: How To Build Everything :Cruise Ship Secrets
20:30 Moksi Moksi (Jr. 2 / afl.30)
21:10 NIMOS/REDD+: Trost Op Ons Bos (afl 3)
21:25 Doc.: Sciece Of Stupid
21:55 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 The Real Housewives of Dallas
22:45 Condor
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 Tv.Film:Layer Cake
01:55 Doc.: Combat Ships
02:40 Tv.Film: Bangkok Dangerous
04:15 Tv.Film: Heart Of Dragon
06:10 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)