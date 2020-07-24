ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 24 JULI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Yu Yu Hakusho

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30 Kitchen Nightmares

11:25 Ducktales

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Doc.:Combat Ships

13:30 Super Hit Top 10

14:05 Carmen Sandiego

14:30 Alexa And Katie

15:00 Whazzz Up???? (herh.)

15:35 Hey Jackie

16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:35 NII: FOCUS

17:07 Voltron Force

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Bob Hearts Abishola

19:15 The Resident

20:10 Tv.Film:Ending Beginnings

22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:20 Blindspot

23:05 Shark Tank

00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:40 Doom Patrol

01:40 Tv.Film:The Hard Way

03:15 Tv.Film:The Descendants

05:15 Gotham

06:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)