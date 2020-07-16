07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 He Man and the Master of the Universe
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 Street Food
10:05 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 TV.Film:Polar Opposites
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm:LEGO Friends Girlz 4 Life
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:05 Railroad Alaska
16:00 Bunk’D
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:00 Winx Club
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)
19:10 ATV Sports
20:10 Whazzz Up?????
21:10 Bob Hearts Abishola
21:33 Houzz Chris Ludacris Bridges Surprise Home Makeover
22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Black Lightning
23:00 ManHunt Unabomber
23:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:20 13 Reasons Why
01:20 Tv.Film:The Art of Self Defense
03:05 Tv.Film:The Gentlemen
05:00 Doc.:Hostile Planet
05:50 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 16 JULI 2020
