DONDERDAG 9 JULI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Programma – Overzicht
donderdag 9 juli 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 WinX Club
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Street Food
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 TV.Film:Coda
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm:Gnome Alone
14:05 Super Hit Classics
15:05 Railroad Australia
16:00 Skylanders Academy
16:25 NII: FOCUS
17:00 Teen Titans
17:15 This is the day of Victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)
19:15 ATV Sports
20:10 Whazzz Up????
21:10 Serie:Bob Hearts Abishola
21:25 Houzz Taraji P.Henderson’s Surprise Renovation (afl.03)
22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Black Lightning
23:05 ManHunt Unabomber
23:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:25 13 Reasons Why
01:25 TV.Film:Balboa Blvd
03:00 TV.Film:Bloodshot
04:50 Doc.:Orphans Of Tibet
05:35 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
