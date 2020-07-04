07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:37 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia
09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
10:00 MasterChef Australia
11:00 Survivor
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:The Aristo Cats
13:55 Entertainment:Alpha Blondy Live Rockpalast
15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:35 Hey Jackie
16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)
16:31 My Little Pony
17:00 NII: FOCUS
17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:……………..
19:15 Doc. Most Dangerous Ways To School-PAPUA NEW GUINEA
20:00 Magnum P.I.
21:00 THe Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Black-Ish
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Last Kingdom
23:10 Tv.Film:Kickboxer 4 The Aggressor
00:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:25 Tv.Film:Captive State
03:15 Tv.Film:Burn
04:45 Evil
05:30 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 ZATERDAG 4 JULI 2020
