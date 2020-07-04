ATV KN.12.1 ZATERDAG 4 JULI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:37 3 Below: Tales of Arcadia

09:02 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

10:00 MasterChef Australia

11:00 Survivor

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:The Aristo Cats

13:55 Entertainment:Alpha Blondy Live Rockpalast

15:05 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:35 Hey Jackie

16:00 Moksi Moksi (herh.)

16:31 My Little Pony

17:00 NII: FOCUS

17:30 SZF Magazine (herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sranan Tori:……………..

19:15 Doc. Most Dangerous Ways To School-PAPUA NEW GUINEA

20:00 Magnum P.I.

21:00 THe Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Black-Ish

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 The Last Kingdom

23:10 Tv.Film:Kickboxer 4 The Aggressor

00:50 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:25 Tv.Film:Captive State

03:15 Tv.Film:Burn

04:45 Evil

05:30 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)