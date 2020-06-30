ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 30 JUNI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:30 3 Below Tales Of Arcadia

10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:25 TV.Film:Skiptrace

12:15 BBC Nieuws

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrail

15:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

16:05 Tekenfilm : Honey I Shrunk The Kids

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV COVID-19 Update (Herh.)

19:15 God Friended Me

20:15 Alex Riders

21:15 Superstore

21:55 The Sinner

22:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:15 Doc.: Mysteries of the Abandoned

00:05 Tv.Film: Future X Cop

01:45 Tv.Film: Golden Job

03:25 Tv.Film: Guns Akimbo

05:05 Doc.: The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs

06:05 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)