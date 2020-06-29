MAANDAG 29 JUNI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 29 juni 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Rise Of The Teenage mutant ninja turtle

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:30 Spy Kids MissionCritical

10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:30 Tv.Film: Daddys Home

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm: Chicken Little

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 Doc.: Ships Of The Desert

16:00 Galaxy Express 999

17:10 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 ATV COVID-19 Update

19:15 Doc.: How Its Made

19:50 This Is Us

21:00 Doc.: Animal Fight Night

22:00 Greenleaf

22:45 Good Girls

23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Blood And Treasure

00:50 Tv.Film: End Of Watch

02:35 Tv.Film: Enemy of the state

04:50 Doc.: Mandela The Myth and Me

06:10 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)