ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 26 JUNI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05 Gravity Falls

08:30 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

09:35 Jessie

10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:30 Kitchen Nightmares

11:15 Ducktales

11:38 Future Worm

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:37 Doc.:Natural World Secrets of the Maya Underworld

13:30 Super Hit Top 10

14:00 Pat The Dog

14:22 Carmen Sandiego

14:50 Whazzz Up (herh.)

16:00 Moksi Moksi

16:30 Gemeente Eenheid In Christus

17:05 NII: FOCUS

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)

19:21 The Resident

20:20 Tv.Film:Kindergarten Cop 2

22:30 Blindspot

23:15 Shark Tank

00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:40 Doom Patrol

01:30 Tv.Film:Last Love

03:30 Tv.Film:Megan Leavey

05:30 Gotham

06:15 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)