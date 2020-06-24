WOENSDAG 24 JUNI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV(KN.12.1) Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdg 24 juni 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Angelina Ballerina:The Costume Ball
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:30 K.C. Undercover
10:00 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:30 TV Film:Cries of the Unborn
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Kinderfilm:Frog Kingdom
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Animal Fight Night
16:00 Entm.: Deep Purple Machine Head
17:05 In Gesprek Met
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV COVID-19 Update
19:15 Living Big In A Tiny House
20:05 Fish Finder:French Guyana Tournament
20:30 Moksi Moksi
21:15 Doc.:New Lives in The Wild
22:10 The Real Housewives of Dallas
22:55 Yankee
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 Tv.Film:Midnight Special
02:05 Doc.:Magnificient Megacities:Muscat
03:00 Tv.Film:Mean Girls
04:40 Tv.Film:Night School
06:40 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)