ZONDAG 21 JUNI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 21 juni 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 RECAP: ATV COVID-19 Update
10:10 LIVE VADERDAG SPECIAL MET JOHAN MISIEDJAN
12:10 The Grand Tour
13:20 450 MOTO 2 CRAWFORDSVILLE IRONMAN MOTOCROSS 2018
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Liv And Maddie
15:00 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
15:30 Girl Meets Farm
16:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen
16:25 Wild Kratts
17:00 Some Assembly Required
17:25 Voltron Legendary Defender
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Kim’s Convenience
19:10 Doc.:Mega Pit Stops: Heavy Maintenance
20:00 Running Wild With Bear Gryllz
21:00 Tv.Film: Sonic The Hedgehog
23:00 Tv.Film: SWAT
01:00 Tv.Film: Sniper Special OPS
02:30 Messiah
03:15 Tv.Film : SAbotage
05:05 S.W.A.T.
05:45 DOC:PBS Frontline Gunned Down The Power Of The NRA
06:45 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)