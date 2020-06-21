ZONDAG 21 JUNI 2020 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 21 juni 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 The New Adventures of Lassie

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:30 RECAP: ATV COVID-19 Update

10:10 LIVE VADERDAG SPECIAL MET JOHAN MISIEDJAN

12:10 The Grand Tour

13:20 450 MOTO 2 CRAWFORDSVILLE IRONMAN MOTOCROSS 2018

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30 Liv And Maddie

15:00 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon

15:30 Girl Meets Farm

16:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen

16:25 Wild Kratts

17:00 Some Assembly Required

17:25 Voltron Legendary Defender

18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Kim’s Convenience

19:10 Doc.:Mega Pit Stops: Heavy Maintenance

20:00 Running Wild With Bear Gryllz

21:00 Tv.Film: Sonic The Hedgehog

23:00 Tv.Film: SWAT

01:00 Tv.Film: Sniper Special OPS

02:30 Messiah

03:15 Tv.Film : SAbotage

05:05 S.W.A.T.

05:45 DOC:PBS Frontline Gunned Down The Power Of The NRA

06:45 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)