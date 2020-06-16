07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Teen Titans:The Best Robin
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh)
09:30 Star Wars Rebels
09:55 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:25 TV.Film:Arctic Dogs
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm:The Adventures of Panda Warrior
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:25 My Little Pony
15:55 TV.Film:Monkey King Hero is Back
17:25 Mighty Magicswords
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)
19:15 God Friended Me
20:10 Home Before Dark
21:15 Superstore
21:50 The Sinner
22:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:10 Doc.: Mysteries of the Abandoned
00:00 Tv.Film:Allagash
01:30 Tv.Film:Like A Boss
03:00 Tv.Film:Low Tide
04:30 Doc.:Ships of the Desrt
05:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 16 JUNI 2020
