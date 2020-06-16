ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 16 JUNI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Teen Titans:The Best Robin

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh)

09:30 Star Wars Rebels

09:55 ATV COVID-19 Update

10:25 TV.Film:Arctic Dogs

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:00 Kinderfilm:The Adventures of Panda Warrior

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:25 My Little Pony

15:55 TV.Film:Monkey King Hero is Back

17:25 Mighty Magicswords

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)

19:15 God Friended Me

20:10 Home Before Dark

21:15 Superstore

21:50 The Sinner

22:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws

23:10 Doc.: Mysteries of the Abandoned

00:00 Tv.Film:Allagash

01:30 Tv.Film:Like A Boss

03:00 Tv.Film:Low Tide

04:30 Doc.:Ships of the Desrt

05:20 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)