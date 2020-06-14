07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 The New Adventures of Lassie
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
09:30 RECAP: ATV COVID-19 Update
10:20 Dakar Rally Champions Take on the 2019 Score Baja 100
10:55 The Grand Tour
12:00 Fish Finder:Columbia Cubera 2
12:30 Ford 354 Monster Truck vs Johnson
13:00 Rust Valley Restorers
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 Jessie
15:05 Girl Meets Farm
15:30 Guys Ranch Kitchen
16:00 Andi Mack
16:35 Hey Jackie
17:00 Hilda
17:25 Some Assembly Required
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:35 Kim’s Convenience
19:00 Doc.:Big Dreams Small Spaces
20:10 Running Wild With Bear Gryllz
21:10 Tv.Film:Waiting For Anya
23:10 Tv.Film:Wished
01:05 Tv.Film:The Wolf Hour
02:45 Messiah
03:35 Tv.Film:The Trap
05:10 S.W.A.T.
05:55 DOC:PBS Frontline (2015) Inside Assads Syria
06:55 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 14 JUNI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws