ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 7 JUNI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Young Justice

08:35 The New Adventures of Lassie

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:32 Recap : ATV COVID-19 Update

09:55 The Looney Tunes Show

10:20 Baja 500

11:05 The Grand Tour

12:15 BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400

13:20 Rust Valley Restores

14:05 Maranatha Ministries

14:35 ATV Motorcross

15:00 Girl Meets Farm

16:00 Andi Mack

16:25 Ultimate Spider-man

17:00 How to Build Everything Inside A Super Stadium

17:25 Some Assembly Required

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Kim’s Convenience

19:10 Big Dreams Small Spaces

20:20 Expedition with Steve Backshall

21:30 Tv.film: Zoolander 2

23:15 Tv.film: X- Men : Dark Phoenix

01:10 Messiah

01:55 Tv.film: World War Z

04:00 S.W.A.T.

04:45 Doc.:PBS Frontline (2015) Gunned Down The Power Of The NRA

05:40 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)