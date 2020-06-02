07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Teen Titans
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:25 ATV Sports (herh.)
10:10 ATV COVID-19 Update
10:40 TV Film:Honey We Shrunk Ourselves
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Kinderfilm:Mr.Frog
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:20 TV Film:Funny Pets
16:35 The Looney Tunes
17:05 Doc.:Coldest Race on Earth
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 ATV COVID-19 Update (herh.)
19:15 God Friended Me
20:10 Home Before Dark
21:05 Superstore
21:40 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
21:50 The Witcher
22:55 Herh.ATV Nieuws
23:30 Doc.: Mysteries of the Abandoned
00:20 Tv.Film:21 Bridges
02:00 Tv.Film:All The Bright Places
03:50 Tv.Film:Bad Trip
05:20 Doc.:Dynasties Lion
06:20 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 2 JUNI 2020
07:00 BBC Nieuws