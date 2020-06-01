ATV (KN.12.1) – MAANDAG 01 JUNI 2020

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake

08:30 Venezuela Nieuws

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:30 3Below Tales Of Arcadia

10:00 Tv.Film: The Blues Brothers

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm: Scoob !

14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:10 Doc.: 100 Year Old Drivers

16:00 Galaxy Express 999 Eternal Fantasy

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Liv And Maddie

19:10 Doc.: Wicked tuna

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Greenleaf

22:45 Good Girls

23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:05 Dublin Murders

01:05 Tv.Film: Derailed

02:55 Tv.Film: Thunderheart

04:55 Doc.: Watershed Exploring A New Water Ethic For The New West

05:55 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme MInistries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)