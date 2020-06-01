07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Adventure Time with Finn and Jake
08:30 Venezuela Nieuws
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)
09:30 3Below Tales Of Arcadia
10:00 Tv.Film: The Blues Brothers
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm: Scoob !
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Doc.: 100 Year Old Drivers
16:00 Galaxy Express 999 Eternal Fantasy
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Leri So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Liv And Maddie
19:10 Doc.: Wicked tuna
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Greenleaf
22:45 Good Girls
23:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:05 Dublin Murders
01:05 Tv.Film: Derailed
02:55 Tv.Film: Thunderheart
04:55 Doc.: Watershed Exploring A New Water Ethic For The New West
05:55 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme MInistries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – MAANDAG 01 JUNI 2020
